Electric storm in Tornado alley. This storm in Nebraska was really hotting up, it was one of the best displays I have seen to date!

It has been said that there are actually five seasons here in Central Texas. In addition to spring, summer, fall, and winter, there is also the Spring Storm Season. It is the season within the spring season where we have our greatest risk of severe weather.

Courtesy: Getty images

Spring is the time of the year when we transition from mainly dry weather to air containing more moisture. Cold fronts that come across the area can lead to that interaction of drier air behind it with the more humid and unstable air ahead of it leading to thunderstorms and, if the right conditions exist, tornadoes. It is also the time when we see our highest risk of flash flooding.

The National Weather Service provides local media with a plethora of information on impending and ongoing storms. Technology helps provide much of what the NWS communicates to us but they also get valuable information from you, local citizens who serve as weather observers in reporting during good times and bad.

These observers can get training on basic and advanced severe and inclement weather situations in early February at the Lou Withrow/ Larry Gensch Skywarn Training Session

This year’s training will be on Saturday, February, 4 at St. Edwards University in Jones Auditorium. This will be a refresher course for some but it’s also an opportunity for anyone in the general public who wants to learn about storms. This also includes public safety officials, first responders, and, yes, those of us in the media.

Basic SkyWarn training provides an overview of storms, how to remain safe during severe weather and how to file a report to the NWS office.

Advanced SkyWarn offers attendees a chance to learn about weather models, a broad overview of weather radar, and the tools used to detect severe weather. This year there will be a discussion on the March 21, 2022 tornado outbreak.

Subject to be discussed at SkyWarn

The importance of weather observers cannot be stressed enough. The information provided during severe weather leads to a more efficient warning system.