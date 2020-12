AUSTIN (KXAN) - Climate change affects everyone, and everything, in different ways. Whether human or animal, adaptation to a warming environment is crucial. According to new research published in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, some bird species may thrive in this new environment.

Researchers began studying the Prothonotary Warblers in 1994. Over the span of 20 years, they kept track of over 2,000 nesting female warblers. They recorded when they laid their first egg and how many eggs were laid over the entire season, mid-April to early August.