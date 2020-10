AUSTIN (KXAN) - On Oct. 16, CapMetro flipped the switch on their new electric bus charging yard. "The opening of this yard is such an important step in Capitol Metro's goal to electrify our entire transit fleet," says Dottie Watkins, Chief Customer Officer with CapMetro.

The new depot is just the latest step in CapMetro's shift to electric buses. Why is the city making the shift?