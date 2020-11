AUSTIN (KXAN) - With the approval of Project Connect and the eventual construction of the downtown transit tunnel, Austin seems poised to finally see the construction of an underground metro system. Elon Musk has also announced plans to hire staff in Central Texas for "The Boring Company," his own underground tunneling company.

Now the Texas Department of Transportation is proposing the construction of a tunnel system beneath Interstate 35 to help reduce congestion on one of Central Texas' busiest roads.