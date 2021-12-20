Tips: Prepping your home for winter weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) – This Wednesday, winter finally arrives. While temperatures this week are staying on the warmer side, that doesn’t mean it is going to remaining that way for the next few months. After last year’s winter storm, you may be thinking about ways to protect your home if the cold weather returns.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with Sean Burgess with the insurance company Sage Advisory to learn some basic tips you can use to keep your home safe from the cold. Watch the video above to learn more.

What are some basic things you can do to protect you home? Examples include:

  • Leave your heat and water on.
  • Keep your faucets dripping.
  • Keep cabinet doors open so the warm air can keep the pipes warm.
  • Have an emergency kit with food and water.

