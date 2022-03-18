AUSTIN (KXAN) — On March 4, Austin City Council was a buzz. Bee experts from across Central Texas swarmed city hall, urging the council to designate Austin an affiliate of Bee City USA.

“One-third of the world’s food production depends on bees,” one expert said. While another warned, “we have bees that are in serious trouble.”

Tik Tok star Erika Thompson relocates bees on her account Texas Bee Works (Courtesy: KXAN/Julie Karam)

“I believe that designating Austin as a Bee City is one of the most impactful things we can do for bees and other pollinators in Austin,” said Erika Thompson at the city council meeting. Thompson is a social media star who has more than 11 million followers on Tik Tok.

“It’s going to raise awareness for pollinators, it’s going to create enhanced spaces that have native plants for bees to forage from,” Thompson said of the designation.

Thompson’s social media platform, Texas Beeworks, showcases her work with bees. Her videos highlight the importance of bees in our environment and why they should be protected.

Why are bees in trouble?

While walking among Thompson’s hives, you wouldn’t guess that bees are in trouble.

“Bees are feeling the effects from the decisions that humans are making for the environment and all creatures on our planet,” Thompson said.

Erika Thompson explains the importance of bees to KXAN reporter Eric Henrikson. (Courtesy: KXAN/Julie Karam)

Much of the plant life bees rely on has been impacted by humans through deforestation, construction or climate change.

“The food also has been contaminated with pesticides. And pesticides can have just detrimental effects on bee colonies,” Thompson said.

Some bee species are even facing extinction. In 2021, the American bumblebee saw a massive population loss. Several groups petitioned to have the species added to the endangered species list.

“Humans are encroaching moving, moving on this native landscape places they live to places they forage for food. And that has a very severe effect on many types of bees,” Thompson said.

Why you should care about what happens to bees

Thompson said there are over 20,000 species of bees, and all of these species contribute to the ecosystem. “A lot of species of plants rely on bees for reproduction. And a lot of animals rely on those plants for food and for houses. So, you know, it’s really important the service that bees offered to the world.”

Dessie Tien is the president of the Beevo Beekeepers (Courtesy: KXAN/Eric Henrikson)

“Pollination in the US alone is valued at $10 billion a year. One in three bites of food we eat is dependent on pollinators,” said Dessie Tien, a University of Texas student. Dessie and another UT student, Shannon Henry, spoke at that March 4 meeting.

“To vote in favor of this legislation is to vote for a more pollinator-friendly future,” Dessie told the council.

Dessie is the president of Beevo Beekeepers, an organization fighting for the future of bees at the University of Texas.

“We’re working on building a pollinator garden on campus, which has been really fun,” Dessie said. Because of the Beevo Beekeepers, the University of Texas became an affiliate of Bee Campus USA in 2020.

Why Austin should become a Bee City

Roughly 1/3 of food production relies on bees. (Courtesy: KXAN/Nabil Remadna)

Bee Campus USA is a sister affiliate to Bee City USA, the designation that the city council discussed during its meeting.

How do these certifications protect bees?

For instance, milkweed, a native plant in our area and a favorite among pollinators, could be planted around town. Thompson says the designation will also reduce the use of pesticides in Austin, which can be very harmful to bees.

“It’s putting resources and public policy in place to really support bees and to protect pollinator habitats,” Thompson said.

The council unanimously voted to approve Austin’s Bee City designation. Once certified as a Bee City, you can expect to see new street signs with the designation. Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk is expected to update council members on the initiative this June.

Thompson said that protecting our bees will be a great thing for the city.

“When bee populations are healthy, really everything else on the planet is healthy and thriving,” she said.