AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dr. David Soane is the Founder and CEO of Transform Materials. The company is “a sustainable chemical company that uses microwave plasma technology to convert natural gas into acetylene and hydrogen”.

He spoke with Rich Segal about Green Chemistry and its importance. He is concerned about the environment saying that there needs to be a change in how we make chemicals.

He began by stating that Green Chemistry is the way of the future. He says that as the world’s population continues to increase there becomes a need to find a way and to have the willpower to make chemicals in a sustainable way.

Dr. Soane feels that cutting-edge technology and using plant-derived materials will assist in helping the environment in the creation of these chemicals.

We know that plastics are one of the biggest concerns when thinking about saving the environment. Dr. Soane says one of the goals is to make single-use plastic obsolete.