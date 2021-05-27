The great cicada emergence is here; will Central Texas see the swarm?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – You’ve likely heard about it by now, the great cicada emergence. Every 17 years, thousands of cicadas, known as Brood X, emerge from the ground. This emergence isn’t actually uncommon. Nick Bannin spoke with a cicada expert about this emergence, you can watch the full interview above.

One thing you need to know about the cicada emergence:

WIZZIE BROWN: “Not all cicadas have the 17 year cycle. The ones we have in Texas can be on an annual cycle or a 2-5 year cycle.”

Looking to track down some cicadas? There’s an app to help you find them.

Not all spring pests are really pests. Kristen Currie found out why you should love the bugs in your garden.

