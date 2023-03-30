AUSTIN (KXAN) — We love seeing them when they’re here. They add a certain “je ne sais quoi” ambiance to Austin, attracting both locals and visitors. It’s also possible that some plan their vacation around seeing them.

Local band musicians? No. We’re talking about the bats. The mammals lend so much to a tourists’ visits.

The bats have returned. Not just any bats. Our city’s residents are Mexican free-tailed bats. They make their pilgrimage each spring when they leave central Mexico to various places over the southwestern United States. Many of them congregate at the Congress Ave. bridge where they take flight every night.

They started appearing a little earlier than the start of spring because of the warm temperatures that we had during late-winter. Our friends from the Austin Bat Refuge reported they started arriving during the third week of February.

They also report that it just wasn’t the Mexican free-tailed bats that showed up but also bats from other colonies using Congress as a stopover on their way to other destinations. See? It isn’t just out-of-towners who enjoy Austin, but out-of-town bats, too.

Austin has the largest bat colony of anywhere in the world

Our locals are estimated at 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed, making Austin home to the largest urban bat colony in the world. After their daily hibernation under the bridge they emerge during the evening, about one-half hour to an hour prior to sunset, to get their nightly meal. The nightly show they put on can last as long as 45 minutes or longer because it takes that long for them all to leave their “home”. It’s their departure from the bridge that captivates those who take to the bridge to view this.

Once they’ve found their first food sources they will rest before setting out to feed again before returning around daybreak.

Their food source includes large amounts of moths and other insects. Specifically, Bat Conservation International said they also feast on things like wasps and gnats. But, more important than those are that our bats also eat those deadly mosquitoes that can carry the West Nile Virus and Zika. Collectively, they will eat up to 30,000 pounds of these every night. This contributes to their living as long as 18 years.

Like most anything in Austin that draws a crowd those who want to enjoy this spectacle should get there early to get the best view. The view from the bridge is free. For those who want a little more flavor to their view a cruise on Lady Bird Lake draws good crowds, too.

Enjoying the bats while cruising on Lady Bird Lake

Finally, it’s important to remember that a bat could be infected with rabies. Translation: a bat seen during the day acting strangely should be left alone. Don’t touch it.

So, now’s a good time as any to go see the Mexican free-tailed bats, Austin’s guest from now until September. And, when you go, take a few pictures and share them with us.