Texas weather threaten rooftop gardens — How they’re being saved

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From gargoyles to skyscrapers with lots of greenery, building architecture has evolved in the way we’re welcoming guests inside.

As Austin’s skyline continues to rapidly change, you may have noticed high-rises have become lush with gardens and trees. Local experts say it takes a lot to place these gardens high in the sky — and keep them alive.

Plants that are drought tolerant and more tolerant to extreme weather are ideal for the higher structures, says Josh Coleman, the designer of 70 Rainey, a luxury condominium on Rainey Street.

High winds are also taken into consideration when planting gardens up high. It comes with a limit to how high up designers can plant. They test for this using something called a wind tunnel analysis.

During the test, the high-rise is replicated through a miniature model.

From there, designers try to recreate how winds would change with varying heights. Results will then show a better picture of what type of plants to use.

For example, 70 Rainey considered a bigger variety of plants for the lower levels that will likely have low wind speeds. Wide leafy plants are avoided at higher levels because of the stronger winds, said Coleman.

Just like a garden in a backyard, the placement of plants are tactical and purposeful. You’ll find evergreen species like shrubs and bamboo to help with windbreaks. The greenery not only looks pretty but will keep residents cool.

Deciding on what plants are best suited to be planted is one thing, but maintenance is a ‘tall’ task. This is especially difficult when the plants are not growing into the ground.

Architects will work to make sure there’s insulation within the root zone to keep the roots healthy and primed for successful growth.

There’s even a plan for colder winter months. Buildings will turn off automatic watering systems to make sure there’s no lingering water.

“That could potentially be captured in the plant and the root zone to potentially freeze, then cause detrimental damage to those plants.” said Brandon Townsend, the Principal Architect with Page, a design, architecture and engineering firm.

Rainwater harvesting and drip irrigation systems are common methods they use to conserve as much water as they can.

“We will collect that water and we will slowly distribute it to a rain garden that not only provides a natural, beautiful aesthetic to the building, but helps slow down the amount of water that’s entering the storm system to make sure that we’re not contributing to any local flooding that may occur,” Townsend said.