SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Amid a drought and a rapidly growing population, water in Texas is in demand more than ever. Later on Monday, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett will announce a new multi-million dollar grant that will hopefully address some of these issues and the impact of climate change locally.

The grant will be used to study water in Texas and create a “publicly-available tool” that will help with water preservation efforts.

Doggett will be joined in his announcement of the funds by Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy officer at The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment in San Marcos. The nonprofit is based out of Texas State University. The center serves as a hub for research into water preservation.

Water preservation is a growing concern in Texas as the population grows and climate change becomes more of an issue. A recent study by Rice University found demand for water in Texas is expected to grow by 9% over the next 50 years, while supplies are expected to decrease by 18%. At the same time, droughts, brought about by climate change, are expected to become more frequent and more severe. The number of 100-degree days each year has more than doubled since the 1970s.

