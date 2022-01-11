Texas officials want you to build a kit for the next winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The scars and trauma from last February’s winter storm are still on a lot of people’s minds. While the likelihood of another winter storm this year is unlikely, state officials are asking you to prepare.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with Wes Rapaport from Texas Division of Emergency Management about what you need in your kit ahead of a storm and steps you can take to make sure you’re kit is safe. Watch the full interview above to learn more.

What should you have in your weather preparedness kit: