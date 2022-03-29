AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas A&M Forest Service tells KXAN that parts of the state are at high risk for a Southern Plains Wildfire Outbreak this week.

A Southern Plains Wildfire Outbreak is a natural phenomenon that occurs primarily between February and April, said Walter Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service. He said the outbreak is caused by strong winds, low humidity and high temperatures.

The National Weather Service said that a wildfire outbreak is highly likely today, due to high winds and dry conditions.

According to Flocke, any wildfire that starts on a day with a Southern Plains Wildfire Outbreak warning is hard to contain. These outbreaks account for only 3% of wildfires in Texas history but are responsible for more than 40% of wildlife damage.

These wildfire outbreaks typically occur during a La Niña winter.

Previous wildfire seasons that faced one of these outbreaks include the 2011 and 2017/2018 wildfire seasons.

