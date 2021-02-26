Strange ice formation found in Central Texas during winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Valentine’s Day weekend winter storm brought very unusual weather into Central Texas. One of those things that we likely won’t see again in our area for some time is hair ice.

KXAN viewers sent in multiple photos of this strange ice formation. Hair ice, sometimes called ice wool or frost beard, is a delicate ice formation. It only grows on dead trees in the north and requires cold temperatures with a high humidity.

How does it grow? Trees are covered with tiny tubes filled with water that act sort of like veins. When the air is really humid and just below freezing, the water that’s at the end of these tubes freezes and expands, turning into ice.

This ice pushes itself outside the tree tube and into the air. When this happens, the ice pulls the water that’s in the tree’s veins with it. That water then freezes and pulls more water with it.

This cycle repeats itself until it looks like the dead tree is growing hair.

In 2015, researchers discovered hair ice’s roots come from a special fungus, Exidiopsis effusa. The researchers believe that this fungus, which has been found in all hair ice samples, acts like hair spray and gives the ice its shape.

Hair ice has a diameter of 0.02 millimeters, much smaller than actual hair. Because hair ice requires such specific conditions, we likely won’t see it in our area again for some time.