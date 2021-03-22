Spring cleaning can actually save you money — here’s how

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It’s that time again, time for spring cleaning.

It’s a time to donate old stuff, empty the gutters and make our lives feel a little less cluttered. There’s another reason to clean now instead of waiting — it can save you money.

“Spring cleaning is a great time to tackle those energy-saving projects,” says Kendra Acosta with Pedernales Electric Cooperative.

What are energy-saving projects? Well, anything that can reduce your impact on the electric bill. For instance, switching out the air filters on your air conditioner.

“Changing them will help keep the dust and allergens out. It also helps your system have to work less,” Acosta said.

By replacing your filters monthly, Acosta says you can cut your energy consumption by 15%. Heating and cooling your home account for more than half of your energy bill. So while cleaning, you should take steps to reduce how hard the air conditioner is working.

Schedule your annual HVAC system inspection to check for issues, dust your fans and move some furniture.

“If you have furniture near a vent, anything like a bookcase or a sofa, you may want to move it to ensure that vent flows freely,” Acosta said.

You can also dust your electronics.

“The dust can actually block fans on the devices and cause them to overheat,” Acosta said.

Finally, focus on cleaning other major energy consumers in your home, like your refrigerator. Acosta recommends looking for ice build-up, but also checking seals to make sure the fridge isn’t leaking cold air.

If you see these issues, Acosta recommends either getting the device repaired or a replacement. If you decide to replace, Acosta said an “Energy Star” appliance will ensure you get an appliance that uses the least amount of energy to operate.