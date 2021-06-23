Splish-splashing guests keep this Austin water park’s lake clean

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we head toward the heat of the summer and look for ways to cool off, some are making their way to Quest ATX to beat the heat in a more daring way.

A first-of-its-kind cable wakeboarding park in Austin, it offers a lot of alternatives to a typical pool or swimming hole. It includes an inflatable obstacle course, a rope swing and two 85 foot slides among other water attractions. It is also dog-friendly.

This natural lake that the park sits on is algae-free and very clean thanks to aeration — the process of adding oxygen repeatedly to the water. The wakeboarders and people jumping into the lake are what naturally pours oxygen into the lake, helping to keep it clean and healthy.

“We’ve had this lake for 30 years now, and the ecosystem is just really good,” said Jerry Taylor, the park’s manager. “We get our water tested regularly, and it always comes back really good.”

Even though quality hasn’t been an issue with the lake, quantity has at times. Thanks to May’s rainfall, however, the lake levels are great and Taylor said the park is ready to go.

