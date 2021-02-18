Snow’s nearly over. Is flooding next?

Weather & Traffic Q&As

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The last round of winter weather is moving through our area, bringing with it snow flurries to the metro area and heavier snow in our southern counties.

After Thursday, we’re finally going to see some sun and warm weather. What’s going to happen with all the snow and ice that’s ruined our week? Could it mean flooding in our near future?

Luckily, no. The Lower Colorado River Authority told KXAN that they have no concerns for flooding at this time. Here’s why:

More than half a foot of snow fell across Central Texas over the past week. On average, six inches of snow will melt to an inch of water. That equals about 27,000 gallons of water per acre and there are more than 8 million acres in Central Texas. That’s a lot of water.

But compared to some of our more recent flooding events, its a drop in the bucket.

Three to five inches of rain fell during the 2018 Llano River floods and the Memorial Day 2015 floods saw more than five inches of rain at Camp Mabry.

Water damage at your home is the greater concern. Look out for melted snow on your roof, especially if it is flat or has a shallow incline, as it can pool and cause leaks. Snow on the ground near your home could damage your foundation and clog drainage pipes. Finally, melted snow in your yard could flow back towards your home.

To prevent any damage, clear the snow using a shovel before it fully melts. Be careful. There may be ice lurking below the surface.

Stay connected. Download the KXAN Weather App. (Apple | Android) 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

32° / 19°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 60% 32° 19°

Friday

43° / 23°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 43° 23°

Saturday

52° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 40°

Sunday

60° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 60° 38°

Monday

62° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 38°

Tuesday

68° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 68° 46°

Wednesday

72° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 72° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

2 PM
Snow Showers
50%
31°

32°

3 PM
Snow Showers
40%
32°

32°

4 PM
Flurries
30%
32°

31°

5 PM
Flurries
20%
31°

30°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
30°

29°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
29°

28°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
28°

27°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
27°

26°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

26°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
26°

25°

12 AM
Clear
0%
25°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

25°

2 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

3 AM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

4 AM
Clear
0%
23°

21°

5 AM
Clear
0%
21°

19°

6 AM
Clear
0%
19°

18°

7 AM
Clear
0%
18°

22°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
22°

26°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
26°

29°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
29°

32°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

35°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

37°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss