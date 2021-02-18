Snow’s nearly over. Is flooding next?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The last round of winter weather is moving through our area, bringing with it snow flurries to the metro area and heavier snow in our southern counties.

After Thursday, we’re finally going to see some sun and warm weather. What’s going to happen with all the snow and ice that’s ruined our week? Could it mean flooding in our near future?

Luckily, no. The Lower Colorado River Authority told KXAN that they have no concerns for flooding at this time. Here’s why:

More than half a foot of snow fell across Central Texas over the past week. On average, six inches of snow will melt to an inch of water. That equals about 27,000 gallons of water per acre and there are more than 8 million acres in Central Texas. That’s a lot of water.

But compared to some of our more recent flooding events, its a drop in the bucket.

Three to five inches of rain fell during the 2018 Llano River floods and the Memorial Day 2015 floods saw more than five inches of rain at Camp Mabry.

Water damage at your home is the greater concern. Look out for melted snow on your roof, especially if it is flat or has a shallow incline, as it can pool and cause leaks. Snow on the ground near your home could damage your foundation and clog drainage pipes. Finally, melted snow in your yard could flow back towards your home.

To prevent any damage, clear the snow using a shovel before it fully melts. Be careful. There may be ice lurking below the surface.

Stay connected. Download the KXAN Weather App. (Apple | Android)