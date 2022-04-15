AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN and NBC are partnering up to save the planet. As part of Earth Week 2022, we’ll be highlighting solutions that can help us fight climate change and protect the environment.

Al Roker sat down with us to discuss some of the stories that will be featured on The Today Show as part of the week-long event. You can watch the interview above or read the transcript below.

ERIC HENRIKSON, KXAN NEWS: All next week kicks in and NBC News is partnering up to save the planet. We’re looking for solutions for climate change around the world and here in Central Texas. Joining me now is NBC News’s resident climate expert at the TODAY’s shows Al Roker. Al, tell us about the stories your team is working on for next week.

AL ROKER, THE TODAY SHOW: Eric, it goes from everything from transferring, and transitioning of electric, I should say from fossil fuel vehicles to electric vehicles, including planes. There’s a company that developed an aircraft that runs on battery that could shuttle somebody small groups of people from say, Austin to Dallas, or from New York City to Boston. Let’s change over those yellow, iconic yellow school buses. Those are a big driver of fossil of greenhouse gases. So you know, those little and big kinds of transitions will help. And we’re going to cover that not just on the platforms of NBC, you know, we’ve also got our today climate unit, we’re going to be traveling to Puerto Rico, looking at a town that has gone completely off the grid via solar, including the local pizzeria, and they say it’s some of the best pizza you’ll ever eat.

HENRIKSON: And now what sort of solutions? Are you hoping the audience discovers after seeing these stories? What do you hope the big takeaway is?

ROKER: I think I hope the takeaway for our viewers, is that everybody can make a difference. That no effort is too small. That yes, it can seem like climate change can seem like an overwhelming situation because it looks like it’s a major, major, major problem. But there are solutions. And we’re going to be posting on our website and our digital platform, ways that all of us can make a change, and try to make a change for the better.

HENRIKSON: I really hope we all make a little bit of a change. Al Roker with the TODAY show. Thank you so much for speaking with me today.