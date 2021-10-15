Ride a bike or like to walk? How the city is trying to make you safer

AUSITN (KXAN) — Austin has a reputation for its traffic. One way you can help reduce that problem is by biking and walking more. The city is trying to make those activities safer with the ATX Walk Bike Roll program. Over the next few years, they’re planning to build urban trains, sidewalks, crosswalks and bike lanes.

KXAN’s Amanda Dugan spoke with Austin Transportation Director Robert Spillar about the program. You can watch the full interview above.

Learn more about biking and walking around Austin:

The city asked for your feedback on the Walk Bike Roll program just last month, KXAN’s Candy Rodriguez took a closer look at the program at the time. Some newly installed bike lanes drew safety concerns earlier this year. And, this is crazy, robots will soon be using our bike lanes to test out a delivery service.