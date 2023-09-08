AUSTIN (KXAN) — An update to a story we brought you last month — old stripes on the road on South Lamar Blvd were confusing some drivers who let us know they had a hard time figuring out which lane they were supposed to be in.

But as of this week, it appears those lines are a little clearer near Treadwell St. It’s one of many locations with construction-related lane closures and lane shifting that can be found throughout the city.

Driving around Austin you’ll see many areas like this – take the corridor of Lavaca & Guadalupe around 5th & 6th Street in the heart of Downtown Austin, where there are multiple lanes closed and shifting due to real estate construction.

The Sixth and Guadalupe Tower is expected to be done in 2026.

And catty-corner to that—the ATX Tower. It too requires lanes closed on 6th and Guadalupe during construction. It’s expected to be done in 2025

The city wasn’t able to give a specific timeline on road closures and when things would open again. So in the meantime, drive carefully.

If you want to take a more in-depth look at all the construction projects happening in Downtown Austin, check out this website from the Downtown Austin Alliance.