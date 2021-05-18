Rattlesnakes are out and about, and here’s what to do if you get bit

AUSTIN (KXAN) – In this weather Q&A, Meteorologist Kristen Currie speaks with Dr. Jeremy Kenter with Ally Medical Emergency Room in Bastrop about what you should do if you’re bit by a rattlesnake. Watch the video above for the full conversation.

One thing you need to know about snake bites:

Kristen: How big of a problem is this? If I was out in my backyard and I got bit by a rattlesnake, what would you encourage me to do?

Dr. Jeremy Kenter: The most important thing to do if you are bit by a rattlesnake is really get to your closest ER. Rattlesnake bites are extremely dangerous. One thing you should do if you are bit is call ahead to make sure they do have the antivenom.

Learn more from the KXAN Weather Team:

Earlier this year, we learned about the dangers of snakes lurking in bluebonnets.

Also, check out this interview where Kristen explored spring pests, and whether they’re really pests.

Finally, spring brings caterpillars to our area. Mark Peña learned about the life cycle of the caterpillars and the role they play in our environment.