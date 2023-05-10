AUSTIN (KXAN) — Keeping kids entertained can be a challenge, especially with a rainy forecast like the one we have this weekend. And while a new toy from the store typically ends in fun and excitement, there are more resourceful modes of play that can be just as fun and exciting!

So how do you promote engagement, sustainability and enjoyment without ever leaving the house? Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with educators at the Sylvan Learning Center to get some ideas on homemade, eco-friendly kid crafts using materials you probably already have at home.

Below is a transcript of the interview. Edits have been made for clarity.

Kristen Currie, KXAN News: We are talking about fun, eco-friendly activities we can do to get the kids involved. Joining me today is Allison, Susan and Alex with the Sylvan Learning Center. This is really exciting and something so easy to do with things we already have around the house. What activities do you have to encourage parents to get involved with their kids?

Susan, Sylvan Learning Center: A couple of things that we have are trying to repurpose items you can find in the house such as freezer paper and egg cartons. We’re trying to make the kids aware that there are things that they can use without having to go out to purchase. With freezer paper, what we’re doing is demonstrating taking some paint and some paper, dipping it, and either using a tennis ball or a completely filled-up balloon. And then the kids can just make little Earth displays, or they can actually dip their hands in.

PHOTO: Painted Earths using freezer paper & paint

Currie: What about a cardboard bird feeder?

Alex, Sylvan Learning Center: So you simply use either half a paper towel roll or a clean toilet paper roll and vegetable shortening. You could also use creamy peanut butter. And then what you do, you simply take your shortening, paint it on your cardboard roll and then you just roll it in bird seed. From there, you can use some twine and it makes a great activity for all ages.

PHOTO: carboard bird feeder & Earth-themed books

Currie: Alright, let’s talk about seed jars, Allison.

Allison, Sylvan Learning Center: We have a recycled egg carton filled to the brim with dirt. Then, you put a few seeds in it and kids can watch the seeds grow at home or watch it grow at school together. And then you can transfer it to a little pot. You can then decorate your little pot and watch your plant grow and then eat your basil on your pizza later.

PHOTO: Homemade seed jars

Currie: Eco-friendly, cost-effective and just some good family time. Allison, Alex and Susan with the Sylvan Learning Center. Thank you so much for sharing those activities with us.