Public feedback needed for I-35 improvements

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Transportation Department and TXDOT want your feedback when it comes to changes along I-35. Traffic reporter Amanda Dugan spoke with ATD Director Robert Spillar about an upcoming open house where TXDOT will present its plan. You can learn more in the interview above.

When and where will the open house take place:

The open house will be held August 10th, 4-8pm at Huston-Tillotson University. TXDOT and ATD will answer questions about alternative plans and studies recently conducted.

Learn more about the I-35 project:

This project is going to be huge and will take ten years. TXDOT recently blew up some flyovers in North Austin. They’ve proposed adding new lanes, which would include HOV lanes.