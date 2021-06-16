Preventing speeding in Austin, how the city is taking steps

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Transportation Department is working to get drivers to slow down on city streets. Amanda Dugan spoke with Eric Bollich, managing engineer with ATD, about the agency’s speed management program. You can watch the full interview above.

One thing you need to know about speed management:

ERIC BOLLICH: Last year, the city passed a pretty comprehensive change in speed limits both on our major streets, focusing on the center of the city, and on our residential streets … nearly all the residential streets … are down to 25 mph.

Learn more about Austin’s traffic projects:

