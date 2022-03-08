Planting trees this spring? How to take care following a harsh winter

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Despite spring being a few weeks away, Central Texas is still dealing with freezing temperatures this week. If you’re planning on starting your spring gardening soon, you may want to hold off or take some extra steps to protect your new plants.

Meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with the experts at Davey to learn how to best care for your trees following this harsh winter and why you should avoid trimming dead branches for the next few weeks.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.

