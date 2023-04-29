AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe weather is no stranger to Central Texas. If you have lived here long enough you know that springtime is when we have the majority of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Once a week is enough. Twice during the week is a little too much. But four times?

Hail up to the size of a walnut in Round Rock Courtesy: Michelle Bybee

We had four such weather events starting with late afternoon and evening thunderstorms that pelted the western Hill Country with sizeable hail. The hail area stretched from San Saba County south to Gillespie County back into Mason County.

Large hail in Fredericksburg Saturday evening Courtesy: Chris Barnett

Hail reports from these three counties ranged from 1.00″ (the size of a quarter) to 2.00″ (the size of a hen egg). But it was the community of Streeter (Mason County) that twice got hit by hail stones 2.50″ (the size of a tennis ball).

Late in the afternoon of Tuesday, April 25 Bastrop was struck by hail 1.00″ in diameter along with some wind damage 1/2 to 3/4 miles where trees and fencing suffered some damage.

Wednesday evening found more intense thunderstorms. Hail reached 1.75″ (the size of a golf ball) at Dripping Springs, near Evant (Lampasas County) and near Loyal Valley (Mason County)

Our area was, for most, under that slight risk (Category 2 out of 5) of seeing severe storms during these three days.

At least 23 reports of hail in Central Texas Friday afternoon/evening

Friday afternoon/evening was a different story. It was easy to predict what would happen as all of the viewing area was under an enhanced risk (Category 3 out of 5) for having strong to severe thunderstorms. Upper-level energy was close enough to work with a cold front moving across the area.

Thunderstorms, already strong and moving through the Hill Country, intensified approaching the interstate creating anxious moments for many in Travis and Williamson Counties. These two counties combined for 16 of the 24 hail reports documented by the Storm Prediction Center.

A mound of pea-sized hail in Georgetown

The hail extended from Manor to Granger westward out to Granite Shoals and Kingsland. Golf-ball size hail was reported at Jarrell and Jollyville. Hail the size of a walnut was measured at Windemere. Most of the hail reports were measured to 1.00 to 1.50″.

Walnut-sized hail in Dripping Springs Courtesy: Bob Grandstaff

There were no reports of hail in the City of Austin. The closest cities to Austin where hail was reported were Jollyville, Manor, and Pflugerville. In these three locales, the size was 1.50″ to 1.75″.

Small hail from Wells Branch

And, incredible as it may seem, there was just one report of a strong wind gust. Burnet measured a wind gust of 65 mph at 3:45 p.m.

A period of calm weather lives in the forecast through Thursday. Late-week showers and thunderstorms are part of the forecast, hopefully, with no hail.