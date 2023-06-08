AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hays County is conducting a $2.5 million dollar study to explore the feasibility of constructing SH 45 between I-35 and RM 1626.

Currently, many Hays and Travis County drivers use SH 45 Southwest to travel from southwest Austin to cities like Kyle and onto I-35, but they have to take 1626 to do so because that’s where SH 45 currently dead ends. And traveling from the east side of I-35, SH 45 Southeast dead ends at I-35.

Hays County Commissioners would like to see a new portion of SH 45 constructed in the near future to connect that current gap, but Travis County and City of Austin officials have expressed concern about the expansion.

Last August, when Hays County Commissioners voted to begin engineering and design on the SH 45 Gap, the Travis County Commissioners sent a letter documenting their frustrations with Hays County leaders, citing traffic and environmental concerns.

This week, City of Austin Interim Director of Transportation and Public Works, Richard Mendoza, sent a memo to the Austin Mayor and City Council informing them that Interim Assistant City Manager Robert Goode would be the Single Point of Contact for the City of Austin. Hays County requested a point of contact as the study on the SH 45 Gap gets underway.

Residents will have an opportunity to learn more and share their opinions with Hays County officials on Thursday, June 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sunfield Station Event Center in Buda, located at 2610 Main St.