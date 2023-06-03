AUSTIN (KXAN) — June 1 is the start of the Atlantic hurricane season. The Atlantic basin also includes the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.

The system that formed in the eastern Gulf late in the week became the Atlantic’s first named storm when winds Friday increased to 40 mph. The season’s first storm was named Arlene. T.S. Arlene maintained tropical storm strength during the overnight hours. Winds decreased to 35 mph late this morning so T.S. Arlene became Tropical Depression Arlene by 10 a.m.

From Tropical Storm Arlene back to Tropical Depression Arlene

Earlier forecasts had the storm making landfall near Havana shortly after midnight tonight. However, the late-morning advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) showed the storm nearing the coast of northwest Cuba and then taking a turn heading to the northeast by Sunday morning.

This path does a couple of things. First, it means the storm heads towards the Florida Keys and the southern part of the Sunshine State. Rain totals of one to two inches are possible with higher isolated totals of up to five inches.

Second, as it remains over the water there will be a chance of stronger winds back to 39+ mph, or tropical storm strength.

Although not rare, T.S. Arlene developed a little sooner than the average date of the first June storm. The NHC shows that date to be June 20. In fact, June averages just one named storm in the Atlantic basin each season.

June tropical season perspective

June is typically the most inactive month for tropical storm development. Data from NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory from 1851 and 2020 show just 6% of all tropical storms and 2% of all hurricanes happened in the sixth month of the year. In fact, a check of records shows that nearly 50% of all Junes saw no named storms.

For perspective, September’s numbers from that same time period are 40% for tropical storms and 26% for hurricanes.

Last year was somewhat inactive with just one named Storm Alex. This storm didn’t last long, forming on June 5th just east of Florida and dying the next day when it moved close to Bermuda. But, before it even became a tropical depression the system produced heavy rains and flooding in Cuba and south Florida. There were four flood-related deaths in Cuba.

Recent June tropical storm numbers

The 2021 season was very active. June had not started when Tropical Storm Ana formed. The storm formed on May 22nd and, like Alex, lasted around 24 hours before dying on May 23rd moving from east of Bermuda northeastward over the Atlantic.

June 2021 was busy with three named storms. Within a two-week period these storms formed:

June 14th: Tropical Storm Bill with winds up to 60 mph. Lasted until June 15th

June 19th: Tropical Storm Claudette with winds up to 45 mph. Lasted until June 22nd

June 28th: Tropical Storm Danny with winds up to 40 mph. Lasted until June 29th

This helped make 2021 one of the more active seasons with 21 named storms. 7 hurricanes and 4 major (Category 3, 4, and 5) hurricanes. The major hurricanes were Grace (Cat 3), Ida (Cat 4), Larry (Cat 3) and Sam (Cat 4).

One year earlier, in 2020, there were two named storms in May … Arthur May 16-19 and Bertha May 27-28. Somewhat surprising is that there were just two named storms that June (Cristobal June 1-9 and Dolly June 22 to 24 neither of which developed into hurricanes.

There were 31 tropical storms that season with 14 developing into hurricanes. There were seven major hurricanes. It was also the year that nine storms were given names from the Greek alphabet. The year 2020 was also a record for the Atlantic Basin, besting 2005 by one.

So, while the first tropical storm of 2023 came earlier than the average date (June 20) recent history tells us that this is not unusual at all.

The Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf hurricane season ends November 30.