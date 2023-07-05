AUSTIN (KXAN) — David Gessner is a New York Times best-selling author and chairs the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s creative writing department. In his latest book, Gessner advocates for the need to address climate change more proactively.

Gessner wrote “A Traveler’s Guide To The End Of The World,” which explores persisting climate change issues and calls for public advocacy.

In an interview with KXAN, Gessner said part of the impetus he had for writing the book has to do with his daughter, Hadley. Gessner looked at what the climate will be like when she reaches the age that he is now, describing how his daughter, and many in her current age group, are suffering from intense climate anxiety. Given the current state of affairs, and the reluctance of some to embrace the need to be better stewards of the earth, will this anxiety continue to grow?

KXAN’s Rich Segal spoke with Gessner about the book and how it has been received by its readers.