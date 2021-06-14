NetZero emission goals could be good for businesses and the environment

Weather & Traffic Q&As

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Earlier this year, the International Energy Agency announced plans that will accelerate the world’s move to NetZero emissions. Meteorologist Nick Bannin spoke with Danielle Fugere, the president of environmental nonprofit As You Sow, about what NetZero means and how it could benefit businesses. Watch the interview above.

One thing you need to know about NetZero:

DANIELLE FUGERE: “If we do this, we are going to double GDP. It is going to be good for the climate. It is going to be good for business. It is going to be good for the economy.”

Learn more about climate change:

We’ve looked at a lot of neat ways people are combatting climate change while expanding their businesses. Interested in driving electric, but don’t have access to charging? How about a solar-powered car?

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is also getting into the solar power game, they just added a ton of solar panels to their parking garage.

And Studio 512 spoke with a solar power expert about how you can take your power back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Monday

98° / 77°
Spot Shower/T-storm
Spot Shower/T-storm 20% 98° 77°

Tuesday

96° / 75°
Spot Shower/T-storm
Spot Shower/T-storm 20% 96° 75°

Wednesday

96° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 96° 74°

Thursday

97° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 73°

Friday

97° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 74°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

93°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
93°

95°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
95°

96°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
96°

97°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
97°

98°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
98°

98°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
98°

96°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
96°

93°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss