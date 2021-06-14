NetZero emission goals could be good for businesses and the environment

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Earlier this year, the International Energy Agency announced plans that will accelerate the world’s move to NetZero emissions. Meteorologist Nick Bannin spoke with Danielle Fugere, the president of environmental nonprofit As You Sow, about what NetZero means and how it could benefit businesses. Watch the interview above.

One thing you need to know about NetZero:

DANIELLE FUGERE: “If we do this, we are going to double GDP. It is going to be good for the climate. It is going to be good for business. It is going to be good for the economy.”

Learn more about climate change:

