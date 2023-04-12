AUSTIN (KXAN) — Earth Day is right around the corner: April 22. A Texas nonprofit is asking you to pay extra attention to Mother Earth this year by joining their challenge.

EarthShare Texas supports better air quality, develops green building technology, protects the environment and does wildlife rehabilitation.

Francoise Van Keuren is the executive director of EarthShare Texas. In the above video she talks about their ‘Earth Month Sustainability Challenge’ that began late last month and runs through Earth Day.

The goal is for individuals, groups and companies throughout the lone star state to show what they’re calling “green pride.” The campaign offers various and rewarding ways to participate.

There are “really cool prizes” from groups like Patagonia along with groups/companies having experiences with their non-profit members, Van Keuren said.

More information, along with how you can sign up is available online.