AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mushrooms have been one of the hottest crazes in Central Texas, especially with recent rain in the area. However, mushrooms can be very dangerous for your pet.

Meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with veterinarian Dr. Sherry Hill about what you should do if your pet eats a mushroom. You can read that interview below or watch the video above to learn more.

SEAN KELLY, KXAN: Hey everyone, joining me today is Dr. Sherry Hill, Firehouse Animal Health Center, to talk about wild mushrooms and how toxic they can be for pets.

DR. SHERRY HILL, VETERINARIAN: Some of them are toxic to pets, and I think that’s what we worry about the most. The good news is the vast majority of them are not.

However, it’s still important for us to make sure to do our best to prevent our pets from eating them by either picking them up from the yard or keeping our pets on leash when we’re walking. So they don’t ingest those.

KELLY: Can you kind of eyeball then see, like visually one that may be toxic? And one that’s not?

DR. HILL: Oh, no, I wish we could. There’s actually an entire field of study specifically for that. So we’re not able to identify them very well, but we base most of what we do on how the pet responds.

KELLY: If they do eat a mushroom what should you do?

DR. HILL: Go ahead and give us a call. You can always bring the mushroom to us if you feel, and we might be able to find some information on it that is a toxic one, most likely is not a lot of pets will get some mild side effects like an upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea.

We want to know about that, because we want to treat that and keep them comfortable and get through that. The majority of time the tests that we’re going to be doing are on the pet themselves, like bloodwork to see if there’s any changes in liver values, then we would have an idea of where we need to treat them.

Testing the mushroom is not something we can do in the animal hospital, but all of our treatments are going to be aimed at getting your pet through whatever signs they’re having.

KELLY: What would be some symptoms to look out for?

DR. HILL: Absolutely. The most common are going to be related to your gastrointestinal system. So vomiting or diarrhea. Those are kind of the mild signs that we would see the most often. The more severe signs, which are more rare, are going to be significant lethargy, significant vomiting, feeling very, very tired.