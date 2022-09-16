AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re just weeks away from the second rainiest month in Central Texas. With that rain comes a sneaky pest that’s been lying in wait all summer — floodwater mosquitoes.

This breed of mosquito is larger than the common standing water mosquitoes. They’re also stronger with a more intense bite.

“The floodwater mosquito species will lay their eggs essentially on the ground in areas that are going to get flooded by water,” said Wizzie Brown, entomologist with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office.

According to Brown, Pastureland Mosquitoes are the specific breed common to Central Texas. “They’re typically in pastures, because you have that uneven texture of the ground.”

Although they are common in pastures, these mosquitoes can be found in any area low lying area. “When we get the heavy rains, then it’s going to flood in those areas. And in about five to seven days, those mosquito eggs are going to hatch out,” Brown said.

The horror of floodwater mosquitoes

The breed of mosquitoes most people are familiar with are called Southern House Mosquito, according to Brown.

“When people see these floodwater species mosquitoes, they’re like, ‘holy moly, this is out to kill me,’ because they’re so much larger than what we’re used to seeing.”

Brown said the mosquitoes have stronger mouths. Mosquitoes release a painkiller when they bite you, so you don’t notice the bite. It’s when they release the bite that you feel it, Brown said. You will especially feel it when a Pastureland Mosquito bites you.

Areas have to be flooded for several days before the eggs can hatch. Brown said the first three phases of a mosquito’s life are spent in the water, so water needs to be there for a while.

Preventing floodwater mosquitoes

Brown said the easiest way to prevent these eggs from hatching is to prevent flooding. “If you have a low lying area in your backyard, you know, fill that with topsoil and kind of level those areas out.”

Another way to stop them is by using mosquito dunks in areas where you think it might flood. “Those are a biological pesticide that can target mosquitoes that are going to be in that standing water that can’t be removed.”

Brown said you don’t need to worry every time it rains. “If we just have a, you know, kind of a light soaking rain… then it’s not so much of a problem.”

Good news: this breed of mosquito can’t spread West Nile Virus.