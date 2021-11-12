Love in a hurricane: UT researchers uncover happy relationships during disasters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Is a natural disaster the best place to find love? Recent research conducted by the University of Texas took a closer look at Houston newlyweds to track their happiness levels over the first four years of their marriage.

But in the middle of their research project — Hurricane Harvey.

So how did the marriages hold up? They actually improved. Couples reported being happier. KXAN meteorologist Nick Bannin spoke with the team at UT and learned more about their research and whether those couples stayed happy years later. Watch the full interview above.