Local company aims to reduce baby clothing waste and save you money

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Babies bring so much joy to everyone with whom they encounter. But one thing they also bring is tons of waste. Every year, millions of tons of baby clothes get thrown away each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Austin local and new mother, Salwa Kahn, ran into the issue many new parents do with their new bundles of joy — trying to figure out what to do with all of the clothes her baby was growing out of so quickly.

Enter Cubbiekit, a locally-owned subscription business that uses 100% organic cotton, certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard.

Certified organic cotton uses 91% less water, contributes 46% less greenhouse gas emissions, and uses 61% less energy than its conventional counterpart.

“But the best part is, when the babies are ready, when babies outgrow their current size and you’re ready to declutter as a parent, you can send it back to us, and we’ll recycle the cotton for you,” Kahn said.

Khan also said that their products are never thrown away. If anything becomes unrecyclable, it gets donated to vetted nonprofits and charities that have other uses for the clothing and textiles.

“It’s not the consumer’s responsibility to figure out the waste problem,” Kahn said. “It’s corporations and businesses, they need to take accountability for the waste that they’re creating.”

For $90, you can subscribe to receive your first Cubbiekit every 3 to 4 months, equaling about $270 to $360 a year.

MomLovesBest.com, a motherhood information website, estimates that the average annual cost for new baby clothes is $600, so that’s saving you nearly $300 a year and keeping textile waste out of the landfill.