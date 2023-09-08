Kristen’s Classroom: evaporation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s an important part of our water cycle and a process that silently sneaks into our lives daily… we’re talking about evaporation.

What is evaporation?

The Water Cycle – Courtesy: NOAA

Evaporation is the process of a liquid turning into a gas. During this process, heat energy is used or absorbed. When a human is involved, this tends to leave that person feeling relatively cooler. Let’s give some examples:

The sun evaporating puddles after a thunderstorm

Water evaporating off our skin when we step out of the bath or pool

Clothes drying on a clothes line

Blow drying wet hair

Experiment

When using hand sanitizer, the liquid or gel makes our hands feel wet immediately after use. But after several seconds, our hands are dry. This is the process of evaporation in action.

If you wave your hands after use, you’ll notice your hands feel even cooler. Faster air movement means increased evaporation, and as a result, more heat being taken away from your hand.

