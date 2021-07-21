Is Texas prepared for wildfire season?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Wildfire season is here, with several states are on fire and one mega wildfire already consuming over 1 million acres. Luckily, it has been a pretty wet and mild summer so far in Central Texas, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods. Meteorologist Nick Bannin spoke with Nick Vanzant with Quote Wizard to discuss if we’re prepared. You can watch the full interview above.

One thing you need to know about Texas:

Nick VanZant: We looked at wildfire-prone states and we essentially used what is called an ISO rating to determine how well-prepared states are for wildfires. We found that Texas is the sixth-most prepared state in the nation.

Learn more about wildfires and Central Texas:

The First Warning Weather Team talks a lot about wildfires for a good reason. We’ve dealt with some pretty severe ones, like the 2011 Bastrop fire. The Austin Fire Department took extra steps this year to prepare for wildfire season, one which was expected to be worse than usual.