Is Texas a renewable energy leader? Energy experts weigh in

AUSTIN (KXAN) – In a year where the Texas electric grid has received a lot of attention, one major focus has been on the state’s renewable energy. Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with John Hensley with the American Clean Power Association to learn more about renewables in Texas. You can watch part one of the interview above. Part two will be posted later this month.

One thing you should know about Texas renewable energy:

JOHN HENSLEY: “Texas really is the country’s leader in clean energy. There is more clean power installed on the Texas grid than anywhere else in the country.”

Learn more about the Texas power grid:

