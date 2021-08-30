Inside a hurricane: A storm chaser shares his story

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What is it like to document a hurricane’s landfall?

While we get to watch it on TV, actually being inside the storm as it pounds you with 100+ mph winds and storm surge is quite a bit different. Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with storm chaser Jeff Mangum with Tornado Trackers about his experience inside Hurricane Harvey. You can hear his perspective in the videos on this page.

Would you like to learn more about storm chasers?

Want to know what storm chasers do? Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans took a closer look in First Warning Weather University. Jim Spencer spoke with Jeff before about the dangers of storm chasing.

Learn more about hurricane Ida:

Hurricane Ida is the strongest hurricane to hit Louisiana, and it’s having a big impact. The Mississippi River flowed backward during the storm. Many evacuees have arrived in Austin to wait out the storm. Don’t forget the pets? Local animal shelters have also taken in pets.

