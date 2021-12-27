If you recycle, you’re probably doing it wrong — learn the correct way

Weather & Traffic In-Depth

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – We’ve all been told we should be recycling, but it’s a lot more complicated than tossing your soda in the blue bin when you’re done with it. “Wish-cycling” is when someone tries to recycle something that should be recyclable but shouldn’t end up in your bin. Examples are Christmas lights, which can tangle machinery, or motor oil, which needs to be taken to a special recycling center.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie took a closer look and spoke with Jacquelyn Green with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Green explains how it causes damage and costs money for recycling centers. You can learn more in the full interview above.

One you thing you should know about ‘Wish-Cycling’

Jacquelyn Green: “Facilities that recycle material, they are designed to break down, separate and make marketable those recyclables. If an item or items that are not recyclable end up in that stream, that entire batch will have to be thrown out.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 65°
AM Clouds, PM Sun
AM Clouds, PM Sun 0% 79° 65°

Tuesday

80° / 61°
AM Clouds, PM Sun
AM Clouds, PM Sun 0% 80° 61°

Wednesday

81° / 55°
A Few Showers
A Few Showers 20% 81° 55°

Thursday

78° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 57°

Friday

80° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 80° 63°

Saturday

75° / 38°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 75° 38°

Sunday

55° / 49°
Becoming mostly sunny, colder
Becoming mostly sunny, colder 10% 55° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

72°

6 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

7 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

67°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

Austin-Travis County

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss