If you recycle, you’re probably doing it wrong — learn the correct way

AUSTIN (KXAN) – We’ve all been told we should be recycling, but it’s a lot more complicated than tossing your soda in the blue bin when you’re done with it. “Wish-cycling” is when someone tries to recycle something that should be recyclable but shouldn’t end up in your bin. Examples are Christmas lights, which can tangle machinery, or motor oil, which needs to be taken to a special recycling center.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie took a closer look and spoke with Jacquelyn Green with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Green explains how it causes damage and costs money for recycling centers. You can learn more in the full interview above.

One you thing you should know about ‘Wish-Cycling’

Jacquelyn Green: “Facilities that recycle material, they are designed to break down, separate and make marketable those recyclables. If an item or items that are not recyclable end up in that stream, that entire batch will have to be thrown out.”