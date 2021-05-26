Hurricane survivors share their stories and the lessons they learned

AUSTIN (KXAN) – When we talk about hurricanes, we frequently talk about the science and the damage they cause. Sometimes, the actual victims’ stories get lost in the shuffle. Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke to several Hurricane Harvey survivors about the lessons they learned and learned what they lost in these disasters.

Some tips from survivors:

Bring your most important documents with you.

It doesn’t matter how high you place things, mold will reach them.

Double check your insurance and have it ready for severe weather.

Learn more about hurricanes:

Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans has a few First Warning Weather University lessons about hurricanes, including how hurricanes form and why climate change is making hurricanes more intense.

Kristen took an in-depth look at this season’s hurricane outlook.

And Nick Bannin spoke with a crisis management effort about how you can best prep for hurricane season.