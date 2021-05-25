Hurricane season is nearly here and now is the time to prepare

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The start of hurricane season is just a few days away and now is the time to get ready. Meteorologist Nick Bannin spoke with crisis management expert Katie Belfie about the steps you can take to get ready, why Central Texans should prepare even though we don’t live near the beach and the lessons we learned about weather preparedness in the winter storm.

KATIE BELFIE: “Right now, before we’re looking down the eye of the storm. This is the time you should be looking around your home. Making sure your roof is sound. Making sure if there are any dangerous trees around your property, you should be taking care of them. Making sure your insurance is intact.”

