AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mosquitoes are prevalent in Central Texas year-round. But it seems to be this time of the year where we see more of them. The mosquitoes are not only a nuisance but some of them carry disease. An expert in Entomology, Wizzie Brown, shares some insight.

Insuranks came out with a report detailing which states have the most mosquitoes and those who have the least. Louisiana was ranked first as the state with the most mosquitoes.

Texas came in fifth for its mosquito population. She feels it’s because the state has a lot of habitat where mosquitoes can breed. They can lay their eggs in or close to standing water, particularly in areas prone to flood.

Her suggestion to the people who are new to Austin and to Texas, and to those who might need a refresher, is to remember that mosquitoes are active throughout the year. She stresses the need to get rid of standing water everywhere. Things like flowerpots and clogged rain gutters often have standing rain water after it rains.

Her biggest recommendation is for people to find a repellant for their body AND their clothing when venturing outdoors by logging on to the CDC website to find which repellant works best against mosquitoes that bring disease. Another recommendation is that those with babies need to check with the pediatrician since repellents should not be used on them.

One type of disease transmitted by mosquitoes is West Nile Virus. The Austin-Travis County region, in 2022, saw one case of West Nile. Other mosquito-bred diseases include Zika, dengue fever and encephalitis.

Spending times outdoors is important but so is safety. In short, wearing long sleeves and pants, clearing out the standing water and using a recommended repellant are best recommendations.