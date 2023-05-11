Here is what to do to prepare for flooding

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A high-impact flash flood event is looking more likely as we inch closer to the weekend. The time to prepare is now.

Here are some measures you can take ahead of a flooding threat to best protect your life and property.

Flash Flood Preparation Tips

Secure or bring in patio furniture

Bring in or tightly secure your patio furniture to avoid any damage or displacement from flooding water.

Unplug outdoor appliances

Anything that is plugged in outside or on the exterior of your home you will want to unplug. If you can, bring those appliances indoors.

Stock up your emergency kit

This could include a flashlight with batteries in case the power goes out. Your prescription medication, water bottles, non-perishable foods and toiletries. You’ll want to place important documents such as passports, social security cards and birth certificates in a water proof container. If you have a pet, make sure you stock up their essentials including food, water, their cage, leash etc.

Alert neighbors and family members

Try to get the message out to as many other people as possible. Many not be aware of the forecast. If you know anyone who is visiting from out of town make sure they are are keeping up with the latest forecast and flooding impacts. Have them strongly consider canceling or postponing their trip.

Plan to stay home and off the roads

If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, cancel or rearrange to have them indoors. Stay home and make sure you have everything you need to keep you from having to be out and on the area roadways. If you must drive over the weekend, be extremely cautious and avoid flood-prone areas and low water crossings. Never cross a flooded roadway.

