AUSTIN (KXAN) — Zolton Nagy is an assistant professor of civil engineering at the University of Texas Austin. He authored an article on how homeowners, businesses and government entities can and should do a better job when it comes to combating the effects of climate change.

Nagy said single-family homes represent about 70% of residential buildings and nearly 20% of U.S. energy consumption in Texas and the United States.

Homeowners can help the effort by making energy-saving adjustments during peak hours including delaying the use of energy-heavy appliances until off-peak hours. They should adjust the thermostat during times of peak demand.

He wrote about how businesses need to come up with innovative technologies that increase demand flexibility and response. They can invest in the creation of smart devices that will allow homes to better sync with what ERCOT is doing.

His article also addressed the government’s need to enhance its role by coming up with policies that allow for a needed increase in the number of renewables. He feels the most recent legislative session did not do enough to support needed energy reforms and neglected the potential for renewables.

Nagy believes business opportunities for utilities are necessary to create products that utilize efficient load coordination. Businesses and homeowners can work in tandem to help create such needed advanced technologies.

Individual action and a collaborative effort on the parts of businesses, along with more positive government action will help create “a harmony blend of supply and demand, turning our homes into active partners in a sustainable renewable future.”