How passing a garbage truck could earn you a traffic ticket

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did you know that if you pass a garbage truck, recycling truck or a towing truck on the side of the road, you could earn yourself a traffic ticket and hefty fine? This is because of the Move Over, Slowdown Law.

In this Traffic University lesson, Amanda Dugan explains what you’re supposed to do while passing these vehicles and how much it could cost you if you don’t. Watch the full video above.

What you’ll learn in this Traffic University lesson:

What you’re supposed to do when you approach an accident?

Which vehicles it is illegal to pass?

The fines you could face if you break the law.

