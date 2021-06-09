Hot dog! How to protect your pet from the summer heat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Today will likely be the hottest day of the year, and while you’ll feel the heat, so will your pets. Meteorologist Mark Peña spoke with a veterinarian with Austin Pets Alive! to learn what warning signs you need to watch out for when you are out and about with your pet in the summer heat. Watch the full interview above.

One warning sign you need to look for:

DR. ELLEN JEFFERSON: “Dogs sweat through their paws, the pads of their feet, their tongue and their ears and that’s it. Where humans sweat all over their body.”

Other ways you can protect your pet:

