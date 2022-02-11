Hosting a Super Bowl party? Here’s what can & can’t be recycled

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hot wings, pizza, chips and dip are just a few of the delicious dishes that will likely be enjoyed on Super Bowl Sunday. But while the players will be throwing passes, will you be throwing your waste in the right bin?
Things to keep in mind for an eco-friendly Super Bowl:
- Remove food residue from plates and containers
- Paper plates and napkins are generally recyclable
- Contain grease (not recyclable)
- Substitute single-use plastics for reusables
- Compost food scraps
- If unsure an item is recyclable, place in trash
- Reduce, reuse, recycle
Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with Jaquelyn Green with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality about what can and cannot be recycled after Super Bowl parties.