Hidden dangers during hurricane season explained

Weather & Traffic Q&As

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Hurricane season has arrived and with it the usual dangers: storm surge, intense winds and heavy rain. But there are some hidden dangers you may not know about.

Meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with Karla Crosswhite with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to learn more about generators and why they’re responsible for nearly 100 deaths each year. Watch the full video above to learn more.

One thing you need to know about the danger generators pose:

KARLA CROSSWHITE: Carbon monoxide is a poisonous gas that can kill you and your family in minutes. It is odorless. It is colorless. While it can’t be smelled or seen, it can be detected.

Learn all about 2021 hurricane season:

KXAN took a deep dive into what you can expect this hurricane season. Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans explained the forces that steer hurricanes in this First Warning Weather University lesson. He also showed you how hurricanes are getting worse thanks to climate change.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 66°

Thursday

82° / 67°
Thunderstorms Likely
Thunderstorms Likely 60% 82° 67°

Friday

83° / 66°
Widespread Rain/Storms
Widespread Rain/Storms 70% 83° 66°

Saturday

80° / 68°
Widespread Rain/Storms
Widespread Rain/Storms 70% 80° 68°

Sunday

85° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 70°

Monday

87° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 71°

Tuesday

88° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
75°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Showers
20%
77°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
79°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
78°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
33%
77°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
71°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
71°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
71°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
71°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
71°

70°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

69°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
69°

69°

6 AM
Showers
45%
69°

69°

7 AM
Showers
44%
69°

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss