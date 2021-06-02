Hidden dangers during hurricane season explained

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Hurricane season has arrived and with it the usual dangers: storm surge, intense winds and heavy rain. But there are some hidden dangers you may not know about.

Meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with Karla Crosswhite with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to learn more about generators and why they’re responsible for nearly 100 deaths each year. Watch the full video above to learn more.

One thing you need to know about the danger generators pose:

KARLA CROSSWHITE: Carbon monoxide is a poisonous gas that can kill you and your family in minutes. It is odorless. It is colorless. While it can’t be smelled or seen, it can be detected.

