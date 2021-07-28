Here’s how the sun contributes to your mental health

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sun exposure can sometimes get a bad rap, but it isn’t always bad.

KXAN Meteorologist Nick Bannin spoke with Dr. Joanne Sotelo, a Baylor Scott & White psychiatrist, about why you should get a little bit of sun each day. In the interview above, Dr. Sotelo explains how the sun benefits you, how much you need and why it’s good for your mental health.

One thing you need to know about the sun and your health:

Dr. Joanne Sotelo: We need the good vitamin D that our bodies produce from the sun. One of things we know it does: it helps us absorb calcium and phosphorous. We need that for our bones and our immune system.

